Earl Campbell talks Longhorns football at Award ceremony

Emeka Obukwelu and Johnell Lane each had double-doubles and Josh Tatum scored 18 points and dished out eight assists to help lead the UT Tyler men’s basketball team to a 93-83 overtime win over Louisiana College on Thursday..More >>
Malik Jackson may be the biggest recruit on the market of Texas High School football that has not decided on where he will play college ball.More >>
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award is in its fifth year of recognizing an outstanding athlete.More >>
That was Earl Campbell Wednesday joking about Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield. The third time was the charm for Mayfield, who after being a finalist the previous two years finally captured the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. Campbell though doesn't have to worry about number six anymore..More >>
