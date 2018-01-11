Earl Campbell talks Longhorns football at Award ceremony

That was Earl Campbell Wednesday joking about Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield. The third time was the charm for Mayfield, who after being a

finalist the previous two years finally captured the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.



Campbell though doesn't have to worry about number six anymore, because Mayfield is headed to the NFL.

On top of that, Campbell's Alma Mater is tearing it up on the recruiting trail. Texas head coach Tom Herman and company currently have the number three

class in the nation, which includes Arp's DeMarvion Overshown.

And don't forget, Carthage running back Keaontay Ingram is set to sign with the Horns in February.



Despite going 7 and 6 this past season, Campbell says the bowl win over Missouri on top of a loaded recruiting class has him excited.



