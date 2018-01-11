Hopkins County jury sentences man convicted of indecency with child life sentence plus 20 years

Emeka Obukwelu and Johnell Lane each had double-doubles and Josh Tatum scored 18 points and dished out eight assists to help lead the UT Tyler men’s basketball team to a 93-83 overtime win over Louisiana College on Thursday..More >>
That was Earl Campbell Wednesday joking about Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield. The third time was the charm for Mayfield, who after being a finalist the previous two years finally captured the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. Campbell though doesn't have to worry about number six anymore..More >>
ETX Radio Legend Tom Perryman has passed away.More >>
A Hopkins county jury convicted a man of indecency with a child and other charges on Thursday, with sentencing immediately following.More >>
Two electric companies are reporting power outages across East Texas Thursday night.More >>
