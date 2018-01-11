Hopkins County jury sentences man convicted of indecency with child life sentence plus 20 years

A Hopkins county jury convicted a man of indecency with a child and other charges on Thursday, with sentencing immediately following.



Bradley Curtis Kougher, 41, was convicted by a Hopkins County jury of 2nd degree Indecency with a Child by Contact. He was also convicted of 1st degree Sexual Performance by a Child.



After he was found guilty, the punishment phase immediately began. The jury on Thursday night sentenced Kougher to life in prison plus twenty years. The sentences will be served consecutively.



The case was prosecuted by Hopkins County District Attorney Will Ramsay.

Kougher was represented by Sulphur Springs attorney Heath Hyde.



Dave Kirkpatrick with East Texas Radio Group contributed to this story.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.