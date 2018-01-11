Protecting your teen from new social media threat

You may have already noticed that it really feels like winter in East Texas, now. Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto will have a new forecast that explains just how much colder you can expect it to get in the weather where you live.

Tonight at 10, we'll have a new report about the East Texan accused of killing a DPS trooper.

We also have a heads up for parents about a dangerous challenge, popping up on social media. Jasmine Payoute with our Raycom sister station KSLA joins us at 10 with new report on the trend that has teenagers eating laundry pods.

