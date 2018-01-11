Protecting your teen from new social media threat

You may have already noticed that it really feels like winter in East Texas, now. Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto will have a new forecast that explains just how much colder you can expect it to get in the weather where you live.
Tonight at 10, we'll have a new report about the East Texan accused of killing a DPS trooper.
We also have a heads up for parents about a dangerous challenge, popping up on social media. Jasmine Payoute with our Raycom sister station KSLA joins us at 10 with new report on the trend that has teenagers eating laundry pods.
Emeka Obukwelu and Johnell Lane each had double-doubles and Josh Tatum scored 18 points and dished out eight assists to help lead the UT Tyler men’s basketball team to a 93-83 overtime win over Louisiana College on Thursday..More >>
That was Earl Campbell Wednesday joking about Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield. The third time was the charm for Mayfield, who after being a finalist the previous two years finally captured the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. Campbell though doesn't have to worry about number six anymore..More >>
ETX Radio Legend Tom Perryman has passed away.More >>
A Hopkins county jury convicted a man of indecency with a child and other charges on Thursday, with sentencing immediately following.More >>
Two electric companies are reporting power outages across East Texas Thursday night.More >>
