ETX radio legend Tom Perryman dies at age 90

Award-winning broadcaster and legendary DJ Tom Perryman, has been playing country music and connecting with his fans for nearly 70 years.

Thursday night, KLTV learned, he has passed away at age 90.

You could listen to Perryman's music and colorful stories on KKUS "The Ranch", Monday through Friday for years.

Tonight, "The Ranch" issued this statement on Facebook:

"It is with heavy heart that I come to you tonight to pass on some news that breaks my heart tonight Tom Perryman passed away, by his side the woman that gave him the strength and the ability to do what he did for so many years. He shall be missed. Funeral services are pending we get more information we will pass it your way as soon as possible. Rest easy my friend you shall be missed."

Young unknowns like Elvis Presley, Jim Reeves, Ray Price, Johnny Horton and so many other future stars of country music, got their starts with Perryman's help.

Perryman was the 2013 Texas Association of Broadcasters" Pioneer of the Year."

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.



