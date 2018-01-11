UPDATE: Hundreds of people still without power across ETX

Two electric companies are reporting power outages across East Texas Thursday night.

According to Oncor, as of 9 o'clock Thursday night, more than 100 people are currently without power.

The areas affected are Athens, Tyler, Palestine, Jacksonville and Brownsboro.

According to Swepco, as of 9 o'clock Thursday night, more than 200 are still without power, mainly in the Longview and Kilgore areas.

No word when power will be restored.

However, Swepco officials do tell us, strong wind knocked down a power pole.

Make sure to stay with KLTV for the latest.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.