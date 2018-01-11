New bodycam, dashcam video released of assault on deputy

Recently obtained dashcam video from a July 2017 incident shows a man, who is currently suspected in a state trooper's death, ramming a county deputy's vehicle during a separate incident.

Dabrett Black, 32, of Lindale, is charged with capital murder in the death of Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Damon Allen. Allen was shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in 2017 in Freestone County after pulling Black over for a traffic stop.

Black has previous history with law enforcement.

At the time of the shooting, Black was already out on bond for an incident that happened in July 2017, when he allegedly rammed a Smith County sheriff deputy's patrol car. Black led officers on a pursuit, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph before slamming into the deputy’s vehicle.

In video from the July incident, Black is seen slamming his vehicle into a Smith County deputy’s patrol car. In Black’s interview, he talks about his history of violence towards law enforcement, saying “better to have another lawman down, than another black man."



Back in March of 2015, Black was charged with assault after he beat up a deputy. Black talks on video about assaulting the deputy.

“He got his a-- whooped, and I tried to take his gun. That’s how dangerous I can actually get. With somewhat of a right mind, I would have killed him,” Black says in his interview.

Black was indicted and released on bond Nov. 2 for the collision, just 21 days before Trooper Allen was shot and killed.

Deputy James Bishop, who was involved in the July 2017 collision, has been on injury leave since the incident. He is expected to recover.

