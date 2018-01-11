Jackie Joyner-Kersee keynote speaker at Stars Over Longview

Even though the clouds rolled in, stars were shining brightly in Longview today.

A dozen women were honored for community commitment at the Stars Over Longview Awards Ceremony. Held at the Maude Cobb Convention Center, this year’s keynote speaker was Jackie Joyner-Kersee.

Twelve months in the year, and one upstanding member of the Longview community to represent each of them. And somehow host Longview Regional Medical Center managed to run down Jackie Joyner-Kersee, no easy feat considering her track record.

“For me, I’m very honored to be in the presence of so many outstanding women,” Joyner-Kersee said.

She says years of athletic training in basketball and track, winning seasons and winning Olympic medals taught her discipline, but being successful goes deeper than that.

“To me I think your foundation, your morals and your values and those shouldn’t change. Accolades come and go, and stories come and go but internally what I stand for will remain with me for the rest of my life. So I think being a great human being means more to me than anything in the world,’ Joyner-Kersee stated.

And that, of course is why she’s in Longview, to help celebrate 12 great human beings who have strived to improve their community in many different ways, and will keep it up.

“This is just a moment, but the work continues on,” Joyner-Kersee said.

She wanted to remind everyone that Stars Over Longview is not about her.

“It’s really about the women today that you’re celebrating, and the work that they’re doing,” Joyner-Kersee said.

Joyner-Kersee took a few minutes to give a couple lady Lobo track athletes advice.

“She told me that I need to try the 400, because it will make my 200 better,” Victoria Chadwick stated.

“Running more races and longer races with my normal races,” Kaylen said Joyner-Kersee adivsed her.

And that philosophy translates directly to why these women are Stars Over Longview.

“It’s not about winning a race, it’s just giving your best every time out,” Joyner-Kersee added.

So even though Joyner-Kersee didn’t know these women until today, she said she was honored she could be part of it.

This was the eighteenth time around for Stars Over Longview. It was attended by nearly 1000 people, including our own Jennifer Kielman who served as Master of Ceremonies.

The Stars Over Longview are:

-Shalonda Adams

- Lori Holyfield Ball

-Crista Black

-Sharon Bradley

-Mary Collier

-Carmela Davis

-Gerrie Forbis

-Carol Manley

-Dawn Martin

-Pamela Mercer-McWilliams

- Mary Morris

- Julie Woods

