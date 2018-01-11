Robert E. Lee High School principal acknowledges hazing, bullying on campus

The principal of one of Tyler's high schools wrote an open letter to address multiple reports of bullying and hazing on campus.



After multiple reports of "students engaged in activities that would be described as hazing and bullying of freshmen REL students," Principal Dan Crawford said in the letter that a thorough investigation was undertaken, looking at Snapchat videos and cell phone pictures, interviewing students and parents, and researching TISD policy.



He acknowledges that acts of hazing had occurred in the 2016-17 school year. He said that they "followed the Tyler ISD Code of Conduct in administering discipline consequences." He did not elaborate on what those consequences were.



He shared a list of tips and expectations of students, school employees, and parents, stating that bullying and hazing are prohibited both on and off campus. He also told parents they should not allow their underclassman child to be released from school with an upperclassman or senior.



Crawford said that on the Tuesday following the 3-day MLK weekend, it will be "business as usual at REL and we will continue to use the Tyler ISD Code of Conduct as our guide for student expectations.

The full letter is displayed below.

