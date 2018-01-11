Brookshire Grocery Co. donates $125K for Harvey recovery

On Thursday, the Red Cross Serving East Texas announced that Brookshire Grocery Co. officials presented a check to the organization, representing a $125,000 donation to the Red Cross’s Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts.



The Red Cross says that customers of Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and FRESH by Brookshire’s stores, along with the Company, contributed a total of $100,000, and the Western Union Foundation gave an additional $25,000. Customers made donations through scan coupons in the 145 communities where BGC operates stores in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. The donation from the Western Union Foundation resulted from a pledge to match the first $25,000 customers gave.



The organization says that funds will be used to provide assistance for the long-term needs of individuals and communities affected by Hurricane Harvey, which devastated parts of the Texas Gulf Coast in August. BGC donated and delivered one-third of a million bottles of drinking water to relief sites along the coast and to a Red Cross distribution facility in North Texas. The Company began facilitating customer donations and partnered with the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana to assist in its relief efforts. More than a dozen BGC stores in the Shreveport area and East Texas also collected donations of food and household supplies.



“We are very thankful to our customers for their incredible generosity and support. Once again, they’ve helped us fulfill our mission of making communities better through our people, products, stores and service,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Company. “This donation will make a huge impact for thousands of people as they continue the work of rebuilding their lives and communities.”

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.