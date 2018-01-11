Hopkins County deputies arrest two out-of-staters in separate money laundering schemes

Deputies with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two men this week in separate investigations of money laundering.

Darren Michael Nelson, 45, of California, was arrested on Sunday and Emanuel Erby, 26, of South Carolina, was arrested Thursday.

According to Nelson’s arrest affidavit, a deputy was searching the Greyhound bus on a routine stop for the search of drugs, weapons and large sums of money. The affidavit states Nelson had a strong odor of marijuana coming from him and his bag. Nelson said he smoked marijuana earlier that day and allowed the deputy to search his bag.

While the deputy was patting Nelson for safety, he said he had around $7,000 in his front pants pocket, which he got from selling a 1949 car, but he did not have paperwork from the transaction.

While searching Nelson’s bag, the deputy reported finding $12,000 wrapped with a large rubber band in men’s underwear.

Nelson was then taken to the sheriff’s office, but refused to talk any further. He was arrested on the laundering charge and released on a $20,000 bond.

According to Erby’s affidavit, the same deputy searched the bus Thursday and Erby allowed him to search his bag. The deputy reported smelling an odor of marijuana and that Erby admitted to smoking some.

The deputy reported finding a large drawstring bag which had three large clear plastic vacuum-sealed bags with large amounts of cash. According to the affidavit, Erby said the money belonged to him and he was moving to San Francisco and relocating his wife and child.

Erby was then detained and told deputies he was also carrying marijuana in his pocket, according to the affidavit.

Erby then said the money was a loan from a family member and he had $50,000. He then gave inconsistent information on how he got the money. Eventually, deputies determined Erby was carrying $73,180.

His bond has not yet been set.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.