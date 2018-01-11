Theft arrest in Tyler

Hawkins woman accused of taking more than $200K from Tyler lawyer boss

A Hawkins woman is out on bond following an arrest in which she is accused of taking more than $200,000 over a period over four years from her employer.

Kelli Meechelle Hagan, 44, is charged with second-degree theft. She was arrested on the charge on Oct. 7 and she posted a $49,000 bond.

An arrest warrant affidavit was released to KLTV on Thursday.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, a Tyler police detective was assigned the case. The victim is William H. Lively, a bankruptcy attorney whose business is located at 432 S. Bonner Ave.

On Aug. 30, the detective met with Lively, who said he had started noticing some “weird things” with his bank account for his law firm. He said he noticed multiple charges on his account that he did not make and he was getting calls and letters from other banks and credit card companies who were saying he owes them money.

Lively said he noticed all the transactions were from Hagan, who was a former employee. He said she used checks attached to his account to pay for many of her personal debts and she used two company credit cards for the same thing. He estimated he had lost about $500,000 over the past five years.

Lively said Hagan handled the finances and that she had been working for him since 1995. He said he began to question her in June and that she would not provide him the information he needed to get access to his bank account.

Lively said he then began reviewing records and discovered Hagan had issued herself checks out of the account in an amount of $29,183.49 in excess of her normal salary. He said Hagan had also been using two firm credit card accounts to make fraudulent cash payments to the firm’s bank account.

Lively said Hagan told him she had taken $50,000 from the firm for herself. He said they reached an agreement that Hagan had revealed all the discrepancies by herself and she would pay $50,000 to the firm by June 26, with the agreement that she had revealed all misappropriations.

Lively said he then began investigating further and found discrepancies in several credit cards and accounts dating back to January of 2013. Lively said he could have gone back further, but chose to stop there.

Lively said he estimated Hagan had taken $210,965.05 out of the bank account. He also said she used credit card accounts and took $44,001.98. he said Hagan had changed one account to her name and changed all the security questions and passwords so that she was the only one who had access.

Lively said he also determined Hagan had taken $7,228.24 on another credit card and spent it at Amazon.com and to make payments to the firm’s bank account.

The detective then spoke with Hagan, who said she would get back to him, but never did, according to the affidavit.

Lively then said Hagan contacted him through email and asked that he does not pursue criminal charges and that she would pay him back $200,000 over a period of time.

The detective was then contacted by an attorney, who said he was representing Hagan and that he would review all the documentation with Hagan.

As of Oct. 5, the detective had not heard back from Hagan or her attorney.

Tyler police obtained a warrant for Hagan’s arrest on Oct. 5.

