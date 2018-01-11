Smith County deputies arrest aggravated robbery suspect

From Smith County Sheriff's Office:

On January 10th, at approximately 5:18 a.m., deputies from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 12500 block of Hwy 155 North to assist emergency medical personnel with a subject displaying psychological issues.

Upon arrival deputies located a black male subject identified as Bruce Hicks Jr. (1-7-1989). Hicks had no physical injuries but stated that he suffers from depression and PTSD. EMS provide treatment as deputies continued to talk to Hicks.

Deputies in an attempt to help Hicks, were able to contact his father by phone. The father stated that his son does have emotional issues. Deputies were also able to locate a vehicle that Hicks was in possession of. That vehicle, a 2013 Ford Flex, was determined to be stolen out of Love County Oklahoma. The vehicle was taken during an aggravated robbery of the vehicles owner that had occurred on January 9th. The owner, an 89 year old male, was attacked and beaten as he walked across a parking lot in Oklahoma. The suspect took the victims personal property and his vehicle.

Hicks was detained at the scene and placed in a patrol vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted. Deputies found approximately 19 pounds of Marijuana during the search. Detectives from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division responded to the location to assist with the investigation.

Smith County Sheriff’s Office detectives contacted Love County Sheriff’s Office and advised them of the arrest of Hicks and the recovery of the stolen vehicle. Love County Sheriff’s detectives were then able to obtain an arrest warrant for Hicks to charge him with the Robbery, Theft of a Vehicle, and Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Hicks was also charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Possession of Marijuana.

Hicks was placed in the Smith County Jail on a $120,000.00 bond.