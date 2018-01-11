Man gets 15 years for 2009 death of 72-year-old

Billy Dupree was sentenced to 15 years in jail for manslaughter. (Source: Van Zandt County Judicial Records)

A man accused in the death of a 72-year-old man has pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge and received a 15-year prison sentence.

Court records show Billy Michael Dupree, 60, pleaded guilty on Dec. 19. He was originally charged with first-degree murder.

In 2014, Dupree was named a suspect in the Sept. 2009 death of Paul Marshall, 72. At the time of the incident, Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Dupree was on the run after stealing Marshall’s van.

Dupree was arrested in January of 2014 in Whatcom County, Washington, after he was getting out of a transit bus.

Whatcom County deputies said they believed Dupree had been living in that county, which borders Canada, for years.

RELATED: Man wanted for 2009 Van Zandt Co. murder arrested in Washington

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.