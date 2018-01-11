Man gets 15 years for 2009 death of 72-year-old

Deputies with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two men this week in separate investigations of money laundering.More >>
Hawkins woman accused of taking more than $200K from Tyler lawyer boss TYLER, TX (KLTV) – A Hawkins woman is out on bond following an arrest in which she is accused of taking more than $200,000 over a period over four years from her employer. Kelli Meechelle Hagan, 44, is charged with second-degree theft.
On January 10th, at approximately 5:18 a.m., deputies from the Smith County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to 12500 block of Hwy 155 North to assist emergency medical personnel with a subject displaying psychological issues.
A man accused in the death of a 72-year-old man has pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge and received a 15-year prison sentence.
Hundreds of people gathered in Longview on Thursday to honor 12 women during the 18th Annual Stars Over Longview event. This year's keynote speaker was Jackie Joyner-Kersee.
