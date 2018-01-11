Former Olympian speaks at Stars Over Longview luncheon honoring - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Former Olympian speaks at Stars Over Longview luncheon honoring women

By Ashley M. Slayton, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Jackie Joyner-Kersee meets with attendees during the 18th Annual Stars Over Longview luncheon in Longview. (Source: KLTV, Jamey Boyum) Jackie Joyner-Kersee meets with attendees during the 18th Annual Stars Over Longview luncheon in Longview. (Source: KLTV, Jamey Boyum)
People attend the 18th Annual Stars Over Longview luncheon in Longview. (Source: KLTV, Jamey Boyum) People attend the 18th Annual Stars Over Longview luncheon in Longview. (Source: KLTV, Jamey Boyum)
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

Hundreds of people gathered Thursday to honor 12 women during the 18th Annual Stars Over Longview event.

This year's keynote speaker was Jackie Joyner-Kersee, a world-renowned athlete and former Olympian.

The event, hosted by Longview Regional Medical Center, took place at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.

The annual awards ceremony and luncheon honors 12 women in the community for their dedication and commitment to community endeavors. More than 800 attendees were expected to attend.

Those being honored include:

  • Shalonda Adams
  • Lori Holyfield Ball
  • Crista Black
  • Sharon Bradley
  • Mary Collier  
  • Carmela Davis
  • Gerrie Forbis
  • Carol Manley
  • Dawn Martin
  • Pamela Mercer-McWilliams
  • Mary Morris
  • Julie Woods

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Hopkins County deputies arrest two out-of-staters in separate money laundering schemes

    Hopkins County deputies arrest two out-of-staters in separate money laundering schemes

    Thursday, January 11 2018 3:37 PM EST2018-01-11 20:37:38 GMT
    Darren Michael NelsonDarren Michael Nelson

    Deputies with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two men this week in separate investigations of money laundering. 

    More >>

    Deputies with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two men this week in separate investigations of money laundering. 

    More >>

  • Theft arrest in Tyler

    Theft arrest in Tyler

    Thursday, January 11 2018 3:24 PM EST2018-01-11 20:24:55 GMT

    Hawkins woman accused of taking more than $200K from Tyler lawyer boss TYLER, TX (KLTV) – A Hawkins woman is out on bond following an arrest in which she is accused of taking more than $200,000 over a period over four years from her employer. Kelli Meechelle Hagan, 44, is charged with second-degree theft.

    More >>

    Hawkins woman accused of taking more than $200K from Tyler lawyer boss TYLER, TX (KLTV) – A Hawkins woman is out on bond following an arrest in which she is accused of taking more than $200,000 over a period over four years from her employer. Kelli Meechelle Hagan, 44, is charged with second-degree theft.

    More >>

  • Smith County deputies arrest aggravated robbery suspect

    Smith County deputies arrest aggravated robbery suspect

    Thursday, January 11 2018 2:59 PM EST2018-01-11 19:59:39 GMT
    Bruce Hicks (Souce: Smith County)Bruce Hicks (Souce: Smith County)

    On January 10th, at approximately 5:18 a.m., deputies from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 12500 block of Hwy 155 North to assist emergency medical personnel with a subject displaying psychological issues. 

    More >>

    On January 10th, at approximately 5:18 a.m., deputies from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 12500 block of Hwy 155 North to assist emergency medical personnel with a subject displaying psychological issues. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly