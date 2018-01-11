Former Olympian speaks at Stars Over Longview luncheon honoring women

People attend the 18th Annual Stars Over Longview luncheon in Longview. (Source: KLTV, Jamey Boyum)

Jackie Joyner-Kersee meets with attendees during the 18th Annual Stars Over Longview luncheon in Longview. (Source: KLTV, Jamey Boyum)

Hundreds of people gathered Thursday to honor 12 women during the 18th Annual Stars Over Longview event.

This year's keynote speaker was Jackie Joyner-Kersee, a world-renowned athlete and former Olympian.

The event, hosted by Longview Regional Medical Center, took place at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.

The annual awards ceremony and luncheon honors 12 women in the community for their dedication and commitment to community endeavors. More than 800 attendees were expected to attend.

Those being honored include:

Shalonda Adams

Lori Holyfield Ball

Crista Black

Sharon Bradley

Mary Collier

Carmela Davis

Gerrie Forbis

Carol Manley

Dawn Martin

Pamela Mercer-McWilliams

Mary Morris

Julie Woods

