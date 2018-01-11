TPWD: No charges in fatal boating accident, investigation closed

Officials investigate after a boating crash at Lake o' the Pines left three Boy Scouts dead. (Source: KLTV)

No criminal charges will be sought after an investigation into a fatal boating accident that left three Boy Scouts dead.

The investigation has now been closed.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Press Office Manager Steve Lightfoot confirmed Thursday that the Marion County District Attorney's Office will not press charges.

"That was their recommendation to us based on the investigative report," Lightfoot said.

The scouts were fatally injured last August when their sailboat came into contact with power lines at Lake O’ the Pines. Scouts Heath Faucheux, 17, Thomas Larry, 11, and Will Brannon, 17 died after the crash.

Lightfoot says TPWD concluded their investigation toward the end of 2017, but investigators were waiting on Marion County officials to give them a recommendation on when to release further information since minors were involved.

"Our part in reconstructing the boat accident in that investigation has concluded," Lightfoot said.

KLTV has reached out to the Marion County District Attorney's Office for a statement.

RELATED:

+AG's office: Report on fatal Boy Scouts boating accident will not be released

+Game Wardens release new information on fatal boating accident that killed 2 Boy Scouts

+TPWD issues statement regarding sailboat accident that killed three Boy Scouts

+Funeral arrangements made for Boy Scouts killed in boating accident

+Technology to recreate Catamaran electrocution for investigation

+Memorial held for Boy Scout, organ donor killed in sailboat accident

+Funeral services set for Boy Scout killed in boating accident

+Special ceremony held for third Boy Scout who died from injuries after sailboat struck power line

+Death of three scouts similar to 1982 electrocution on Lake O' the Pines

+Game wardens investigate boating electrocutions

+Candlelight vigil memorializes two killed Boy Scouts, third still in hospital

+Game Wardens release new information on fatal boating accident that killed 2 Boy Scouts

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.