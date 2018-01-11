Two arrested in apparent Henderson County road-rage incident

Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two men who used different weapons, one a vehicle, the other a gun, in what appears to be a road-rage incident Wednesday night.

James Lee Burrow, 34, of Trinidad, and Jason Rettig, 36, of Kemp, are each charged with aggravated assault.

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said witnesses reported that both were driving on Sunbelt Road in the Tool area around 8 p.m. when Burrow swerved at Rettig. Burrow continued driving and Rettig, in turn, fired a pistol into Burrow’s vehicle.

Hillhouse said nobody was hurt but both men were arrested. Neither confessed to the crimes and Hillhouse said they do not yet know why Burrow swerved at Rettig.

Both are being held on bonds of $10,000.

