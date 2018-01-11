MLK celebration at Texas College - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

MLK celebration at Texas College

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Texas College hosted a Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration Thursday at 10:45 a.m.

The ceremony included the Texas College Marching Band, selections from the Concert Choir, and reflections from students.

The college president, Dwight J. Fennell, also gave remarks.

A press release from the college states that the event was free and open to the public. 

