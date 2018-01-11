DPS: New Mexico duo caught with 51 pounds of weed on I-20 in Smith County

Duy Minh Ho, left, and Brandon Rohrer were arrested in Smith County for possession of marijuana. (Source: Smith County Judicial Records)

A New Mexico pair is in jail after DPS troopers reported finding 51 pounds of marijuana in their luggage Wednesday morning.

Brandon Rohrer, 31, and Duy Minh Ho, 43, are each charged with possession of marijuana between 50 and 2,000 pounds.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Jean Dark said they pulled the 2013 BMW over in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near FM 14 around 8:47 a.m. and called Tyler PD, who brought their K9 to the scene.

Dark said troopers found 51 pounds of marijuana in the luggage in the trunk.

Both men were arrested. Their bond has not yet been set.

