DPS: New Mexico duo caught with 51 pounds of weed on I-20 in Smi - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

DPS: New Mexico duo caught with 51 pounds of weed on I-20 in Smith County

By Jeff Awtrey, Assignments Editor
Connect
Duy Minh Ho, left, and Brandon Rohrer were arrested in Smith County for possession of marijuana. (Source: Smith County Judicial Records) Duy Minh Ho, left, and Brandon Rohrer were arrested in Smith County for possession of marijuana. (Source: Smith County Judicial Records)
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

A New Mexico pair is in jail after DPS troopers reported finding 51 pounds of marijuana in their luggage Wednesday morning.

Brandon Rohrer, 31, and Duy Minh Ho, 43, are each charged with possession of marijuana between 50 and 2,000 pounds.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Jean Dark said they pulled the 2013 BMW over in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near FM 14 around 8:47 a.m. and called Tyler PD, who brought their K9 to the scene.

Dark said troopers found 51 pounds of marijuana in the luggage in the trunk.

Both men were arrested. Their bond has not yet been set.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Hopkins County deputies arrest two out-of-staters in separate money laundering schemes

    Hopkins County deputies arrest two out-of-staters in separate money laundering schemes

    Thursday, January 11 2018 3:37 PM EST2018-01-11 20:37:38 GMT
    Darren Michael NelsonDarren Michael Nelson

    Deputies with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two men this week in separate investigations of money laundering. 

    More >>

    Deputies with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two men this week in separate investigations of money laundering. 

    More >>

  • Theft arrest in Tyler

    Theft arrest in Tyler

    Thursday, January 11 2018 3:24 PM EST2018-01-11 20:24:55 GMT

    Hawkins woman accused of taking more than $200K from Tyler lawyer boss TYLER, TX (KLTV) – A Hawkins woman is out on bond following an arrest in which she is accused of taking more than $200,000 over a period over four years from her employer. Kelli Meechelle Hagan, 44, is charged with second-degree theft.

    More >>

    Hawkins woman accused of taking more than $200K from Tyler lawyer boss TYLER, TX (KLTV) – A Hawkins woman is out on bond following an arrest in which she is accused of taking more than $200,000 over a period over four years from her employer. Kelli Meechelle Hagan, 44, is charged with second-degree theft.

    More >>

  • Smith County deputies arrest aggravated robbery suspect

    Smith County deputies arrest aggravated robbery suspect

    Thursday, January 11 2018 2:59 PM EST2018-01-11 19:59:39 GMT
    Bruce Hicks (Souce: Smith County)Bruce Hicks (Souce: Smith County)

    On January 10th, at approximately 5:18 a.m., deputies from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 12500 block of Hwy 155 North to assist emergency medical personnel with a subject displaying psychological issues. 

    More >>

    On January 10th, at approximately 5:18 a.m., deputies from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 12500 block of Hwy 155 North to assist emergency medical personnel with a subject displaying psychological issues. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly