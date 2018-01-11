Thursday's Weather: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain. Cold f - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Thursday's Weather: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain. Cold front arrives midday with falling temperatures this afternoon

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

Good Thursday morning, East Texas!  Temperatures are starting in the 50s this morning with south winds and increasing clouds.  A warm front will move through the area early today with temperatures rising into the 60s by midday.  A few showers will be possible off and on.  The cold front arrives shortly after lunchtime with blustery north winds gusting to 30-35 mph at times.  A few showers and even an isolated thunderstorm are possible along the cold front as it pushes through East Texas.  Temperatures behind the front will fall quickly back into the 50s this afternoon and the 40s this evening.  Wind chills or the "feels like" temperature will be in the 30s.  As skies clear overnight, temperatures will drop into the 20s by early Friday morning.  Breezy and chilly during the day Friday but there will be clearing skies and sunshine by afternoon.  Temperatures on Friday will only reach the mid 40s, but will feel cooler because of the north breeze.  Another cold front arrives overnight Friday into Saturday with no rain, but another shot of cold air.  Mostly sunny this weekend, but temperatures will be in the 20s in the morning and the lower to mid 40s both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.  MLK day will bring more clouds with a slight chance for rain late in the day and another cold front that will arrive overnight into early Tuesday morning.

  • Hopkins County deputies arrest two out-of-staters in separate money laundering schemes

    Thursday, January 11 2018 3:37 PM EST2018-01-11 20:37:38 GMT
    Darren Michael NelsonDarren Michael Nelson

    Deputies with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two men this week in separate investigations of money laundering. 

    More >>

  • Theft arrest in Tyler

    Thursday, January 11 2018 3:24 PM EST2018-01-11 20:24:55 GMT

    Hawkins woman accused of taking more than $200K from Tyler lawyer boss TYLER, TX (KLTV) – A Hawkins woman is out on bond following an arrest in which she is accused of taking more than $200,000 over a period over four years from her employer. Kelli Meechelle Hagan, 44, is charged with second-degree theft.

  • Smith County deputies arrest aggravated robbery suspect

    Thursday, January 11 2018 2:59 PM EST2018-01-11 19:59:39 GMT
    Bruce Hicks (Souce: Smith County)Bruce Hicks (Souce: Smith County)

    On January 10th, at approximately 5:18 a.m., deputies from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 12500 block of Hwy 155 North to assist emergency medical personnel with a subject displaying psychological issues. 

