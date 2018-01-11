Thursday's Weather: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain. Cold front arrives midday with falling temperatures this afternoon

Good Thursday morning, East Texas! Temperatures are starting in the 50s this morning with south winds and increasing clouds. A warm front will move through the area early today with temperatures rising into the 60s by midday. A few showers will be possible off and on. The cold front arrives shortly after lunchtime with blustery north winds gusting to 30-35 mph at times. A few showers and even an isolated thunderstorm are possible along the cold front as it pushes through East Texas. Temperatures behind the front will fall quickly back into the 50s this afternoon and the 40s this evening. Wind chills or the "feels like" temperature will be in the 30s. As skies clear overnight, temperatures will drop into the 20s by early Friday morning. Breezy and chilly during the day Friday but there will be clearing skies and sunshine by afternoon. Temperatures on Friday will only reach the mid 40s, but will feel cooler because of the north breeze. Another cold front arrives overnight Friday into Saturday with no rain, but another shot of cold air. Mostly sunny this weekend, but temperatures will be in the 20s in the morning and the lower to mid 40s both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. MLK day will bring more clouds with a slight chance for rain late in the day and another cold front that will arrive overnight into early Tuesday morning.

