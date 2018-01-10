East Texas teacher accused of strip searching students

An East Texas police department is investigating allegations that school officials have been conducting strip searches on students. Haley Squires will have a new report on the complaints at Crockett High School.

Tonight at 10, Jamey Boyum will have a new report on the hundreds of rifle resistant vests on their way to East Texas officers.

Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto will have a new forecast at 10. He's tracking some elements that will change the temperature in the weather where you live.

