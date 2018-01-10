East Texas teacher accused of strip searching students

An East Texas police department is investigating allegations that school officials have been conducting strip searches on students. Haley Squires will have a new report on the complaints at Crockett High School.
Tonight at 10, Jamey Boyum will have a new report on the hundreds of rifle resistant vests on their way to East Texas officers.
Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto will have a new forecast at 10. He's tracking some elements that will change the temperature in the weather where you live.
Deputies with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two men this week in separate investigations of money laundering.More >>
Deputies with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two men this week in separate investigations of money laundering.More >>
Hawkins woman accused of taking more than $200K from Tyler lawyer boss TYLER, TX (KLTV) – A Hawkins woman is out on bond following an arrest in which she is accused of taking more than $200,000 over a period over four years from her employer. Kelli Meechelle Hagan, 44, is charged with second-degree theft.More >>
Hawkins woman accused of taking more than $200K from Tyler lawyer boss TYLER, TX (KLTV) – A Hawkins woman is out on bond following an arrest in which she is accused of taking more than $200,000 over a period over four years from her employer. Kelli Meechelle Hagan, 44, is charged with second-degree theft.More >>
On January 10th, at approximately 5:18 a.m., deputies from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 12500 block of Hwy 155 North to assist emergency medical personnel with a subject displaying psychological issues.More >>
On January 10th, at approximately 5:18 a.m., deputies from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 12500 block of Hwy 155 North to assist emergency medical personnel with a subject displaying psychological issues.More >>
A man accused in the death of a 72-year-old man has pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge and received a 15-year prison sentence.More >>
A man accused in the death of a 72-year-old man has pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge and received a 15-year prison sentence.More >>
Hundreds of people gathered in Longview on Thursday to honor 12 women during the 18th Annual Stars Over Longview event. This year's keynote speaker was Jackie Joyner-Kersee.More >>
Hundreds of people gathered in Longview on Thursday to honor 12 women during the 18th Annual Stars Over Longview event. This year's keynote speaker was Jackie Joyner-Kersee.More >>