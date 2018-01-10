East Texas teacher accused of strip searching students - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

East Texas teacher accused of strip searching students

An East Texas police department is investigating allegations that school officials have been conducting strip searches on students.  Haley Squires will have a new report on the complaints at Crockett High School.

Tonight at 10, Jamey Boyum will have a new report on the hundreds of rifle resistant vests on their way to East Texas officers.

Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto will have a new forecast at 10.  He's tracking some elements that will change the temperature in the weather where you live.
 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Hopkins County deputies arrest two out-of-staters in separate money laundering schemes

    Hopkins County deputies arrest two out-of-staters in separate money laundering schemes

    Thursday, January 11 2018 3:37 PM EST2018-01-11 20:37:38 GMT
    Darren Michael NelsonDarren Michael Nelson

    Deputies with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two men this week in separate investigations of money laundering. 

    More >>

    Deputies with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two men this week in separate investigations of money laundering. 

    More >>

  • Theft arrest in Tyler

    Theft arrest in Tyler

    Thursday, January 11 2018 3:24 PM EST2018-01-11 20:24:55 GMT

    Hawkins woman accused of taking more than $200K from Tyler lawyer boss TYLER, TX (KLTV) – A Hawkins woman is out on bond following an arrest in which she is accused of taking more than $200,000 over a period over four years from her employer. Kelli Meechelle Hagan, 44, is charged with second-degree theft.

    More >>

    Hawkins woman accused of taking more than $200K from Tyler lawyer boss TYLER, TX (KLTV) – A Hawkins woman is out on bond following an arrest in which she is accused of taking more than $200,000 over a period over four years from her employer. Kelli Meechelle Hagan, 44, is charged with second-degree theft.

    More >>

  • Smith County deputies arrest aggravated robbery suspect

    Smith County deputies arrest aggravated robbery suspect

    Thursday, January 11 2018 2:59 PM EST2018-01-11 19:59:39 GMT
    Bruce Hicks (Souce: Smith County)Bruce Hicks (Souce: Smith County)

    On January 10th, at approximately 5:18 a.m., deputies from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 12500 block of Hwy 155 North to assist emergency medical personnel with a subject displaying psychological issues. 

    More >>

    On January 10th, at approximately 5:18 a.m., deputies from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 12500 block of Hwy 155 North to assist emergency medical personnel with a subject displaying psychological issues. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly