Governor Abbott to get rifle-resistant body armor to Texas law enforcement

Governor Abbot is working to protect Texas law enforcement. He announced that the state will be providing $23 million in grant funding for rifle-resistant vests. Hundreds of vests will go to East Texas counties and cities.

Pretty much all Texas law enforcement agencies have protection against handguns, but rifles can penetrate standard issue vests.

Travis Prew, Range Master with the East Texas Police Academy, says Governor Abbot’s rifle-resistant vest initiative is a pretty big deal.

“It’s very exciting for law enforcement, very exciting for law enforcement families, and for the officers themselves, because working day to day, we’re generally not protected against rifle fire,” Prew said.

Standard issue vests have Kevlar inserts and are more flexible so officers can wear them under their uniforms, but they don’t offer as much protection.

“When it comes to the heavier body armor, the rifle plating and whatnot, officers generally get it themselves,” Prew said.

SWAT is issued the heavy armor, but patrol officers typically buy their own rifle-resistant vests.

“The price range between the two is a couple hundred dollars,” Prew stated.

And that’s why they’re not standard issue. But the governor thinks law enforcement should have the added protection if they need it.

“It’s something that you wouldn’t want to wear all day every day. It’s generally over the top of what you’re already wearing,” Prew revealed.

He says officers might keep it in the front seat.

“Where it’s somewhere accessible, so if you go to one of those high-risk calls, or you believe there’s a rifle involved, that’s when you would put it on,” Prew said.

Prew demonstrated how the cheaper vest insert stops a handgun bullet.

“It’s woven Kevlar and as soon as it takes an impact, it weakens it. And same thing with the ceramic, once it takes a hit, it’s weakend. You have to replace it,” Prew added.

There’s no doubt the impact will leave a mark, but it shouldn’t leave a hole.

The vests will be distributed to over 450 jurisdictions in Texas with a total of nearly 33,000 vests.

