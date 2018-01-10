Sooners QB Mayfield wins Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award is in its fifth year of recognizing an outstanding athlete.

The award was given on Wednesday night to Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield.

“I’m honored to present the award to Baker Mayfield.” Earl Campbell said. “All of these players had an amazing season. They all deserved their place as a finalist.”

A press release from the Chamber of Commerce said senior Baker Mayfield of Austin is one of the Sooners' most decorated athletes in school history, this year winning the Heisman Trophy, the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, the Maxwell Award, the Davey O'Brien Award, and is a finalist for the Manning Award.



According to the Chamber statement:

Mayfield is also a unanimous first team All American this season. He leads the nation in completion percentage (.705), passing efficiency rating (198.9), this would break his own FBS record of 196.4 set last year, yards per pass attempt (11.5) and pass of plays of 20-plus yards (79). He also ranks second in passing touchdowns (43), passing yards (4,627) and yards per completion (16.2), and fifth in passing yards (330.5 per game) and total offense (352.7 ypg).



The Austin, Texas, native completed 285-of-404 passes this year for a career-high 4,627 yards and 43 touchdowns to just six interceptions. He has also rushed for 311 yards and another five scores with no fumbles lost.



Mayfield has thrown a TD pass in a Big 12-record 40 consecutive games (every contest of his OU career), which is the third-longest streak in FBS history. He also threw at least two TD passes in 27 straight contests (83 TDs to 14 interceptions during the stretch), which is believed to be the longest streak in FBS history.



Mayfield finished with Oklahoma school records for career completion percentage (.698) and career pass efficiency (198.90). He is a graduate of Lake Travis HS, Austin, Texas.



The award, named after former John Tyler Lion, Heisman Trophy winner and NFL Hall-of-Famer Earl Campbell, is given to the top offensive player in Division 1 college football. Nominees must have Texas ties to be considered for the award.



This award ceremony usually brings some big names to the Rose City, including this year's guests Tony Dorsett and Billy Sims, both Heisman winners, themselves.



For only the second time since its inception, no East Texas native made the final cut.



Finalists for this year's award were:

Jarrett Stidham, QB from Auburn University

Ronald Jones II from Running back from USC.

Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma QB

James Washington, OSU Wide Receiver



The ceremony takes place at the Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler.



Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.