East Texas SWEPCO workers assist in Puerto Rico hurricane restoration

More than five thousand electrical workers, East Texans among them, are in Puerto Rico to help with recovery from Hurricane Maria.

Three months ago, the hurricane killed at least 64 people, and knocked out power to more than three million people.The scene has not changed for months in Puerto Rico since late September.



East Texas SWEPCO workers arrived in December to help.



"When you think about a disaster here in the states, it's something we've experienced, a lot of customers without power, but when I got to the island, the whole island was devastated," says SWEPCO manager of distribution system Bryan Blanton.

Blanton was a team leader for a crew that spent 33 days trying to restore power, and nothing prepared him for what he saw.

"It was by far the worst devastation I've ever seen. There's still about half the island without power, everywhere you look poles and wires down, very devastated," he says.



Blanton says there were no eight hour days as they worked.



"We worked a lot of long hours, a lot of 16 hour days. We were working in a region which is the most mountainous area on the island. You have to use helicopters or set by hand. We had people bring out anything they had in their house to eat and bottled water. Wanting to give back something," Bryan says.



One challenge for workers is materials. Everything has to be brought by barge from the states.



"When the barges depart, it could take 10 to 18 days for anything to arrive to the island," Blanton says.



Parts of the island remain without power as crews have to go grid by grid, block by block.



"We set our priorities to hospitals, nursing home, so forth, and start restoring power to critical needs first. We were very honored to go over and help manage this storm. We worked with PREPA which is the Puerto Rico power authority," says Blanton.



Crews are still working to bring the grid back to 100-percent.



"There are a lot of people on the island that have actually been out of power since hurricane Irma, which is two or three weeks prior to Maria. But the clean-up will last well more than a year," Bryan says.



A second team is still in Puerto Rico working, and a third team of linemen is set to leave East Texas for another deployment to the island.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.