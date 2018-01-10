Brookshire's fine reduced following ammonia leak

A more than $60,000 citation against Brookshire Grocery Company for an ammonia leak has now been reduced.
According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration website, the company was cited for multiple violations following a Sept. 1, 2017, ammonia leak that injured several people. This month, a penalty of $63,736 was issued.
The website now shows the penalty is now $33,867 and one violation - for maintenance, safeguards and operational features for exit routes - has been deleted.
Violations include:
The OSHA site notes that:
"The following inspection has not been indicated as closed. Please be aware that the information shown may change, e.g. violations may be added or deleted. For open cases, in which a citation has been issued, the citation information may not be available for 5 days following receipt by the employer for Federal inspections or for 30 days following receipt by the employer for State inspections."
On Sept. 1, fire crews were called to a leak at Brookshire's. Officials say the leak occurred on the roof of a cold storage building due to a failure in the piping. It was contained by shutting off the valves on either side of the rupture.
Sixteen people were injured. Ten were treated and released at the scene and six more were transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons.
RELATED:
+Brookshire Grocery Company releases statement about distribution center ammonia leak
+Tyler Fire Marshal releases new details on Brookshire's ammonia leak
+Residents say they experience burning eyes, headache during ammonia leak
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.
Deputies with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two men this week in separate investigations of money laundering.More >>
Deputies with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two men this week in separate investigations of money laundering.More >>
Hawkins woman accused of taking more than $200K from Tyler lawyer boss TYLER, TX (KLTV) – A Hawkins woman is out on bond following an arrest in which she is accused of taking more than $200,000 over a period over four years from her employer. Kelli Meechelle Hagan, 44, is charged with second-degree theft.More >>
Hawkins woman accused of taking more than $200K from Tyler lawyer boss TYLER, TX (KLTV) – A Hawkins woman is out on bond following an arrest in which she is accused of taking more than $200,000 over a period over four years from her employer. Kelli Meechelle Hagan, 44, is charged with second-degree theft.More >>
On January 10th, at approximately 5:18 a.m., deputies from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 12500 block of Hwy 155 North to assist emergency medical personnel with a subject displaying psychological issues.More >>
On January 10th, at approximately 5:18 a.m., deputies from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 12500 block of Hwy 155 North to assist emergency medical personnel with a subject displaying psychological issues.More >>
A man accused in the death of a 72-year-old man has pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge and received a 15-year prison sentence.More >>
A man accused in the death of a 72-year-old man has pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge and received a 15-year prison sentence.More >>
Hundreds of people gathered in Longview on Thursday to honor 12 women during the 18th Annual Stars Over Longview event. This year's keynote speaker was Jackie Joyner-Kersee.More >>
Hundreds of people gathered in Longview on Thursday to honor 12 women during the 18th Annual Stars Over Longview event. This year's keynote speaker was Jackie Joyner-Kersee.More >>