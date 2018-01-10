Brookshire's fine reduced following ammonia leak

A more than $60,000 citation against Brookshire Grocery Company for an ammonia leak has now been reduced.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration website, the company was cited for multiple violations following a Sept. 1, 2017, ammonia leak that injured several people. This month, a penalty of $63,736 was issued.

The website now shows the penalty is now $33,867 and one violation - for maintenance, safeguards and operational features for exit routes - has been deleted.

Violations include:

Process safety management of highly hazardous chemicals

Hazardous waste operations and emergency response (multiple counts)

Employee alarm systems: No fine

The OSHA site notes that:

"The following inspection has not been indicated as closed. Please be aware that the information shown may change, e.g. violations may be added or deleted. For open cases, in which a citation has been issued, the citation information may not be available for 5 days following receipt by the employer for Federal inspections or for 30 days following receipt by the employer for State inspections."

On Sept. 1, fire crews were called to a leak at Brookshire's. Officials say the leak occurred on the roof of a cold storage building due to a failure in the piping. It was contained by shutting off the valves on either side of the rupture.

Sixteen people were injured. Ten were treated and released at the scene and six more were transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons.

