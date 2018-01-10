Authorities searching for suspects involved in Wal-Mart thefts - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Authorities searching for suspects involved in Wal-Mart thefts

By Iris Rios, Productora de Contenido Digital
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Tyler police are searching for women suspected of two separate Walmart incidents.

On Wednesday, authorities released images of the women involved in two different thefts at Walmart on Troup Highway.

In one theft, a woman in a white jacket is suspected to have taken a computer from the store and getting into a white Van.

During the second incident, two women are suspected of removing barcodes from merchandise in order to purchase them at a different price. The women were then observed getting into a Red Ford Expedition, authorities say.

Anyone with information on identifying the suspects is urged to contact Detective Brock at 903-535-0122.

