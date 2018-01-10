Day 2 of trial for man accused of firing assault rifle at Smith - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Day 2 of trial for man accused of firing assault rifle at Smith County deputies concludes

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
By Yocelin Gallardo, Multimedia Journalist/Anchor
Pineda listens in court as witnesses are questioned. (Source: KLTV News Staff) Pineda listens in court as witnesses are questioned. (Source: KLTV News Staff)
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

The trial for a Tyler man accused of firing an assault rifle at two Smith County deputies concluded its second day Wednesday.

Ricardo Martinez Pineda is charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, after he allegedly fired at a deputy during a high-speed chase in March 2016.

On that night, deputies followed Juan Quiroga, Jeremy Robinson, and Ricardo Pineda for hours after an attempted traffic stop. As the vehicle fled, Pineda allegedly fired numerous shots out of the vehicle at the deputies.

The deputies had been watching the men for hours before the attempted stop due to suspected illegal drug activity.

On Wednesday, the crime scene investigator who was called for the March 2016 high-speed chase took the stand, answering questions about what was found at the scene, such as bullet impacts, casings, etc.

After lunch on Wednesday, testimonial immunity was requested for Saul Flores and Jose Luna. The motion requests that these men's testimony would not be used against them. Judge Jack Skeen granted the motion.

Luna says he picked up Pineda from a bar and took him  to a hotel after the high-speed chase.

" He got in the car and I said, 'What happened?' He said 'I shot the cops,' and I started laughing and so did he," said Luna on the stand.

After dropping Pineda off at the hotel Luna says he discovered an AR-15 wrapped in a camouflage coat in his car that Pineda left behind.He says after 
 The second individual granted immunity was Saul Flores, who is related to Pineda.
Flores says  drove Pineda to Arkansas, but under the impression he was running away from "bad guys" after a "bad car deal."

It wasn't until on the road to Arkansas Pineda allegedly told Flores that he was involved with the deputy shooting.

"He told me those in the shooting was us. And who "us" was I didn't get none of that," said Flores.

The trial will continue on Thursday.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.

