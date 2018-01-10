Longview shelter reduces adoption fee due to overpopulation of p - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Longview shelter reduces adoption fee due to overpopulation of puppies

Puppy Adoptions in Longview Puppy Adoptions in Longview
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center is trying to help their four-legged friends find loving homes this year. 

The facility says all the "after Christmas" puppies have poured into the building, and now their capacity is overloaded with puppies. The center only has medium-to large-sized dogs. All animals have been spayed/neutered, microchipped, had their first set of puppy boosters, and can go home immediately. 

There is a $75 adoption fee special, but applications are based on first come first approved status. 

Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center office hours are 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Hopkins County deputies arrest two out-of-staters in separate money laundering schemes

    Hopkins County deputies arrest two out-of-staters in separate money laundering schemes

    Thursday, January 11 2018 3:37 PM EST2018-01-11 20:37:38 GMT
    Darren Michael NelsonDarren Michael Nelson

    Deputies with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two men this week in separate investigations of money laundering. 

    More >>

    Deputies with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two men this week in separate investigations of money laundering. 

    More >>

  • Theft arrest in Tyler

    Theft arrest in Tyler

    Thursday, January 11 2018 3:24 PM EST2018-01-11 20:24:55 GMT

    Hawkins woman accused of taking more than $200K from Tyler lawyer boss TYLER, TX (KLTV) – A Hawkins woman is out on bond following an arrest in which she is accused of taking more than $200,000 over a period over four years from her employer. Kelli Meechelle Hagan, 44, is charged with second-degree theft.

    More >>

    Hawkins woman accused of taking more than $200K from Tyler lawyer boss TYLER, TX (KLTV) – A Hawkins woman is out on bond following an arrest in which she is accused of taking more than $200,000 over a period over four years from her employer. Kelli Meechelle Hagan, 44, is charged with second-degree theft.

    More >>

  • Smith County deputies arrest aggravated robbery suspect

    Smith County deputies arrest aggravated robbery suspect

    Thursday, January 11 2018 2:59 PM EST2018-01-11 19:59:39 GMT
    Bruce Hicks (Souce: Smith County)Bruce Hicks (Souce: Smith County)

    On January 10th, at approximately 5:18 a.m., deputies from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 12500 block of Hwy 155 North to assist emergency medical personnel with a subject displaying psychological issues. 

    More >>

    On January 10th, at approximately 5:18 a.m., deputies from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 12500 block of Hwy 155 North to assist emergency medical personnel with a subject displaying psychological issues. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly