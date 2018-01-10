Longview shelter reduces adoption fee due to overpopulation of puppies

Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center is trying to help their four-legged friends find loving homes this year.

The facility says all the "after Christmas" puppies have poured into the building, and now their capacity is overloaded with puppies. The center only has medium-to large-sized dogs. All animals have been spayed/neutered, microchipped, had their first set of puppy boosters, and can go home immediately.

There is a $75 adoption fee special, but applications are based on first come first approved status.

Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center office hours are 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

