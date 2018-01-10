Deputies arrest Tyler man accused of driving recklessly with guns, drugs, baby in tow

Deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Tyler man accused of driving recklessly and away from authorities Tuesday afternoon.

Rodrick Shantel Smith, Jr., 22, is charged with evading arrest, endangering a child, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and prohibited substance in a correctional facility. He is being held on a collective bond of $77,500.

According to the arrest report, deputies were called to the 12500 block of State Highway 155 at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, in reference to a reckless driver. The caller said that the driver, later identified as Smith, had driven him off the road.

A deputy located Smith and tried to get him to stop but reported Smith drove away for several streets before being stopped in the 3400 block of Old Noonday road.

According to the report, deputies found two handguns and synthetic marijuana, Xanax and suspected Ecstasy in the vehicle.

Smith also had an infant in the vehicle.

While Smith was being booked into the Smith County Jail, he was found to have more K2 on him.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.