Driver in fatal crash involving Palestine ISD students arrested

Palestine police have arrested a former Palestine ISD student accused in the deaths of two people following a two-vehicle wreck in Freestone County last February.

Joshua Williams, 17, of Palestine, is charged with criminally negligent homicide.

DPS spokesperson Jean Dark confirmed the arrest is in connection with the February wreck in Freestone County.

According to a previous report, Williams was the driver of a 2001 Cadillac Deville traveling west on US 84 on Feb. 3 and he attempted to pass in a no-passing zone and struck a 2017 Chevy Cruze, which was traveling east on US 84.

Passengers in the Chevy, Charline Wallace, 62, of Meridian, and Dwayne J. McCain, 38, of Plano, died.

Williams and his passengers, Daroddrick Williams, Jalen Perry, Makel Levy and Dennis Smith Jr., were all injured in the wreck.

The driver of the Chevy, William Wallace, 62, of Meridian, was also injured in the crash.

Arrest documents were not yet made available in the Freestone County District Clerk’s Office.

