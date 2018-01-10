Tyler PD searching for suspects who stole multiple shoes from DSW

Authorities are searching for two suspects who stole shoes from a merchant in Tyler.

According to Tyler police, they are seeking the public’s help identifying the two suspects who took several shoes from the DSW store, located on the 8900 block S. Broadway Avenue.

Police say the suspects followed to get into a red vehicle.

Anyone with information in regards to this case is urged to contact Detective Brock at 903-535-0122.

