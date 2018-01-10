Tyler PD searching for suspects who stole multiple shoes from DS - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Tyler PD searching for suspects who stole multiple shoes from DSW

By Iris Rios, Productora de Contenido Digital
Connect
Source: Tyler police Facebook page Source: Tyler police Facebook page
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Authorities are searching for two suspects who stole shoes from a merchant in Tyler.

According to Tyler police, they are seeking the public’s help identifying the two suspects who took several shoes from the DSW store, located on the 8900 block S. Broadway Avenue.

Police say the suspects followed to get into a red vehicle.

Anyone with information in regards to this case is urged to contact Detective Brock at 903-535-0122.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Hopkins County deputies arrest two out-of-staters in separate money laundering schemes

    Hopkins County deputies arrest two out-of-staters in separate money laundering schemes

    Thursday, January 11 2018 3:37 PM EST2018-01-11 20:37:38 GMT
    Darren Michael NelsonDarren Michael Nelson

    Deputies with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two men this week in separate investigations of money laundering. 

    More >>

    Deputies with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two men this week in separate investigations of money laundering. 

    More >>

  • Theft arrest in Tyler

    Theft arrest in Tyler

    Thursday, January 11 2018 3:24 PM EST2018-01-11 20:24:55 GMT

    Hawkins woman accused of taking more than $200K from Tyler lawyer boss TYLER, TX (KLTV) – A Hawkins woman is out on bond following an arrest in which she is accused of taking more than $200,000 over a period over four years from her employer. Kelli Meechelle Hagan, 44, is charged with second-degree theft.

    More >>

    Hawkins woman accused of taking more than $200K from Tyler lawyer boss TYLER, TX (KLTV) – A Hawkins woman is out on bond following an arrest in which she is accused of taking more than $200,000 over a period over four years from her employer. Kelli Meechelle Hagan, 44, is charged with second-degree theft.

    More >>

  • Smith County deputies arrest aggravated robbery suspect

    Smith County deputies arrest aggravated robbery suspect

    Thursday, January 11 2018 2:59 PM EST2018-01-11 19:59:39 GMT
    Bruce Hicks (Souce: Smith County)Bruce Hicks (Souce: Smith County)

    On January 10th, at approximately 5:18 a.m., deputies from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 12500 block of Hwy 155 North to assist emergency medical personnel with a subject displaying psychological issues. 

    More >>

    On January 10th, at approximately 5:18 a.m., deputies from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 12500 block of Hwy 155 North to assist emergency medical personnel with a subject displaying psychological issues. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly