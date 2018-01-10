Man given six 99-year sentences for sexual abuse of a child in W - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Man given six 99-year sentences for sexual abuse of a child in Wood County

Randall Todd Greenough (Source: Wood County) Randall Todd Greenough (Source: Wood County)
WOOD COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

An ETX man was given several lengthy sentences after being found guilty in six cases of sexually abusing a child. 

Randall Todd Greenough, 55, was found guilty in four cases of sexual assault of a child (enhanced) and two cases of Indecency with a child sexual contact (enhanced.) 

On Tuesday, after only 8 minutes of deliberation, the jury returned the guilty verdict on all six counts. The Defendant pled true to a prior felony offense which enhanced the punishment range for all six cases.

Wood County Judge Jeff Fletcher presided over the trial. Following a hearing on punishment, the jury assessed a sentence of 99 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and a $10,000 fine in each case.The State moved that the sentence in each case run consecutively, and Judge Fletcher entered an order granting such motion. 

