East Texan to walk more than 1,000 miles to share messages of encouragement

An East Texas man is preparing to walk more than 1,000 miles to share a message of encouragement.

James Hill will leave Tyler on February 9 on a journey that will be in the shape of a cross. He will walk from Tyler to Phoenix, and Dallas to south Texas. Hill says, "to Phoenix, Arizona is 361 hours of walking."



He will walk “ten hours a day, six days a week, so sixty hours a week.” On the seventh day, he’ll rest.



Along his journey, Hill plans to sow seeds of positivity to the homeless, elderly, and those who have been in trouble with the law. He plans to carry a cross and had out items like bracelets and bookmarks inscribed with positive messages.

Hill estimates his journey will take about four months, and he recently left his job to finish his training.

If you’d like to contact James Hill about his journey, you can reach him at sowingseeds1234567@gmail.com.



