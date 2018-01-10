DPS releases names of drivers in Jan. 5 fatal Smith County crash

From Texas DPS:

On January 5, 2018 at approximately 2:26 PM, Troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on FM-2767 at FM-2908, 4.9 miles east of the city of Tyler. Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 1995 GMC Sierra, identified as Robert James McLouth, 34, of Arp, was traveling west bound on FM-2767 approaching the intersection of FM-2908. At the same time, the driver of a 1999 Jeep Cherokee, identified as Blake Eldridge Owens, 28, of Tyler was traveling north on FM-2908 and failed to yield the right of way at the stop intersection. The Jeep entered the intersection, where it collided with the GMC.

McLouth was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Meredith, his body was taken to Cotter-Pearson Funeral Home in Overton. A twelve-year-old female passenger in the GMC was transported to ETMC-Tyler in stable condition.

Owens was transported to ETMC-Tyler in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Arrangements for McLouth are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home in Troup.

