Strong cold front expected to move through East Texas on Thursday

As we have been informing you of for the past several days, a strong cold front is likely to move through our area during the day on Thursday. Ahead of the front and along the boundary itself, we are likely to see showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures are expected to near the 60-degree mark along the front, then we are looking for winds to shift out of the NW and increase to 15-25 mph with gusts near 30 mph possible. Once the front moves through, temperatures should begin to drop, even during the afternoon hours. At this time, we are not looking for any wintry precipitation to occur with this front. As always, we will keep an eye out for any changes.

Temperatures, once the front moves through will begin to fall, dropping into the mid to upper 20s for our morning low on Friday. Sunshine is likely for our Friday. High temperatures are expected to rise into the middle 40s during the day, so we are not issuing a First Alert Weather Day for this cold event. Mornings, starting on Friday and continuing through Sunday, will drop into the middle to upper 20s with highs recovering into the 40s with mostly sunny to sunny skies.

Please make sure you protect the 4 Ps, especially during the overnight/early morning hours. Make sure everyone is warm, Pets are taken care of, Plants are covered or moved indoors and please keep those pipe covered/insulated.

We are also expecting another cold front on Monday, allowing morning temperatures to drop back into the upper 20s to lower 30s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday mornings.

