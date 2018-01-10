Earl Campbell Tyler Rose award winner announced at fifth annual banquet

Some of the best college football players will be on hand Wednesday night in Tyler for the fifth annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award banquet.

The Tyler Rose award will go to the top offensive player in division one college football with Texas ties.

This year's finalists are J.T. Barrett, Ronald Jones II, Baker Mayfield, Jarrett Stidham, and James Washington.

J.T. Barrett - A graduated, fifth-year player from Wichita Falls, Texas, and Rider High School, Barrett has led the No. 5-ranked Buckeyes to an 11-2 season and to a Big Ten championship game win over the No. 3-ranked Wisconsin Badgers, 27-21, last Saturday in Indianapolis. Barrett has thrown for 2,939 yards and 35 touchdowns and added another 732 yards rushing and 10 more scores.

He has led the Buckeyes to 523.6 offensive yards per game – sixth-best nationally – behind a balanced attack of 274.2 passing yards per game and 249.4 rushing yards per game.

The only three-time captain in school history, Barrett’s leadership and toughness were tested to the max the week of the championship game against Wisconsin. He was injured in a freak, pregame injury before the Michigan game the week before and played into the third quarter of that win. He had a surgical procedure the very next day, lived in the training room the next week and led the Buckeyes to the win over Wisconsin six days later by throwing for 211 yards and two touchdowns plus rushing for 60 more yards and another score.

Barrett owns 35 Ohio State and Big Ten records, including Big Ten marks for touchdowns responsible for (145) and touchdown passes (104). He is also a finalist this year for the Davey O’Brien Quarterback of the Year award as well as the Senior CLASS Award

Ronald Jones, II – Ronald Jones, II in 2017 has run for 1,486 yards on 242 carries (6.1 average per carry) with 18 touchdowns and also has caught 14 passes for 187 yards (13.4 average) with 1 TD. He currently is fifth nationally in rushing touchdowns (18), sixth in total touchdowns (19), 10th in rushing (123.8), 11th in scoring (9.5), 15th in all-purpose running (139.4) and 22nd in rushing yards per carry (6.1). His 1,486 rushing yards in 2017 puts him 10th on USC’s season rushing list (and is the 30th time a Trojan has eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards in a season).

Jones is the seventh Trojan in history to have at least a pair of 1,000-yard rushing seasons (along with O.J. Simpson in 1967-68, Anthony Davis in 1972-73-74, Ricky Bell in 1975-76, Charles White in 1977-78-79, Marcus Allen in 1980-81 and LenDale White in 2004-05). Jones also eclipsed the 1,000-yard barrier in 2016 when he gained a team-leading 1,082 yards with 12 scores.

He has run for 3,555 yards in his career (fifth on USC’s all-time rushing list, with 2 Heisman Trophy winners and 2 Heisman runners-up ahead of him) with 38 TDs. He has an impressive 6.2 yards per carry average. He has 14 career 100-yard rushing games (including 9 in 2017). He has had at least 1 TD in 18 of the last 19 games he has played (including 13 consecutive games from 2016 to 2017 until he was shut out at Notre Dame in 2017, the most in a row since Anthony Davis’ 17 in 1973-74). Jones made 2017 CollegeSportMadness.com All-American third team, All-Pac-12 first team, is a finalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and was a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award.

Baker Mayfield - Mayfield, who is also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, Maxwell Award, Davey O'Brien Award and Manning Award, leads the nation in completion percentage (.710), passing efficiency rating (203.8), this would break his own FBS record of 196.4 set last year, yards per pass attempt (11.8), yards per completion (16.6) and pass of plays of 20-plus yards (75). He also ranks second in passing touchdowns (41), third in total offense (357.7 ypg) and fourth in passing yards (333.8 per game).

The Austin, Texas, native has completed 262-of-369 passes this year for a career-high 3,430 yards and 41 touchdowns to just five interceptions. He has also rushed for 310 yards and another five scores with no fumbles lost.

Mayfield has thrown a TD pass in a Big 12-record 39 consecutive games (every contest of his OU career), which is the third-longest streak in FBS history. He's also thrown at least two TD passes in a Big 12-record 26 straight contests (81 TDs to 13 interceptions during the stretch), which is tied with Boise State's Kellen Moore for what is believed to be the longest streak in FBS history.

Mayfield's career passing efficiency mark of 176.0 would break the FBS record held by OU’s Sam Bradford (175.6).

Jarrett Stidham - Sophomore Jarrett Stidham leads the SEC and ranks seventh nationally in completion percentage (.667, 218-327) and ranks fifth in the league and 15th nationally in passing efficiency (154.0). Averaging 217.5 passing yards per game with 17 touchdown passes for the season, his long completion was a 75-yard touchdown toss to Ryan Davis vs. Ole Miss. He was a second team all-SEC honoree and the Associated Press’ SEC newcomer of the year.

Stidham ranks third in passing yardage (2,827), first in completions (218) and seventh in touchdown passes (17) among Auburn single-season all-time leaders. In SEC regular season games this year, Stidham had a pass efficiency rating of 169.56. He was 125-186 (.672) in SEC action, passing for 1,819 yards and 12 scores. In SEC games only, Stidham led the conference in yards per attempt (9.8) and passing efficiency. Stidham ranks seventh nationally with 17 passes of at least 40 yards and is fifth with 10 50+-yard passes this season. He is tied for 19th with 22 30+-yard passes this season.

James Washington - Washington will go down as one of the best and most productive receivers in Oklahoma State history and in the history of the Big 12 Conference. He enters the bowl game with 4,346 career receiving yards, a figure that leads all active FBS players and ranks third in Big 12 history. He needs 68 yards to pass RashaunWoods for the Oklahoma State school record and to move into second on the all-time Big 12 list. He leads all active FBS players with 38 career receiving touchdowns and his career average of 85.2 receiving yards per game is the best among all receivers from Power Five conferences with a minimum of 2,000 career receiving yards.

In 2017, Washington was a unanimous first-team All-Big 12 selection and also earned a spot on the Walter Camp All-America team. He finished the regular season with 69 catches for 1,423 yards and 12 touchdowns. Washington’s 1,423 receiving yards and 118.6 receiving yards per game both led the FBS and his 12 touchdown receptions ranked fourth nationally. He led all FBS players with 17 catches of 30 yards or longer, 10 catches of 40 yards or longer and seven catches of 50 yards or longer. Washington helped Oklahoma State become the first offense in Big 12 history to have a 4,000-yard passer (Mason Rudolph), a 1,000-yard rusher (Justice Hill) and two 1,000-yard receivers (Marcell Ateman and James Washington).