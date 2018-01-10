Wednesday's Weather: Fog and drizzle early, cloudy and mild this afternoon. High temperatures near 60 degrees

An East Texas man is preparing to walk more than 1,000 miles sharing a message of encouragement.More >>
Caldwell Zoo's colony is growing. The zoo is introducing a new African black-footed penguin. The male chick was hatched on November 19th and is growing very well. African black-footed penguins are a monogamous species. In the wild, each female will lay two eggs a year, which hatch after 38 to 41 days. A black-footed penguin's first molt can occur anywhere from 60 to 130 days of age. At that point, the young bird can enter the water and began to feed itself. Bec...More >>
Palestine police have arrested a former Palestine ISD student accused in the deaths of two people following a two-vehicle wreck in Freestone County last February.More >>
Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center is trying to help their four-legged friends find loving homes this year.More >>
The trial for a Tyler man accused of firing an assault rifle at two Smith County deputies is in its second day.More >>
