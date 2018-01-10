Wednesday's Weather: Fog and drizzle early, cloudy and mild this afternoon. High temperatures near 60 degrees

Good Wednesday morning, East Texas! Another foggy start with patchy mist and drizzle. Give yourself some extra time on the morning commute to slow down in dense fog and damp streets. Temperatures are starting in the 40s this morning and despite cloudy skies much of the day, breezy south winds will help temperatures reach near 60 degrees this afternoon. Those temperatures only fall into the mid 50s overnight ahead of a cold front that moves through midday tomorrow. A few showers are possible along the cold front, but not everyone will see the rain. Winds will be blustery behind the front tomorrow afternoon and many places will see a high temperature early in the day with falling temperatures by late afternoon. As skies clear overnight, temperatures will drop quickly and a hard freeze is expected with temperatures in the 20s by Friday morning. Breezy and chilly Friday through the weekend with another cold front reinforcing the cold air Saturday through early next week. MLK Day looks mostly cloudy with a chance for rain, especially late in the day along another cold front.

