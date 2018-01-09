New equipment to protect East Texas officers

Tonight at 10, we have a new report on the new questions about whether legislation designed to get justice for rape victims is doing what is was designed to do. Donna McCollum has the story at 10.
East Texas officers will receive rifle resistant vests. We have a new report at 10 on what went into getting them.
Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto will have a new forecast for you at 10. He'll let you know whether you should keep the umbrella handy.
Ricardo Martinez Pineda is charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, after he allegedly fired at a deputy during a high-speed chase in March 2016.More >>
Governor Greg Abbott today visited the Dallas Police Association to announce that Texas will be providing $23 million in grant funding for rifle-resistant vests to police departments across the state...More >>
East Texans are pressing area representatives as the deadline draws closer for DACA.More >>
Over the past two years, Tyler Police Department have had at least eight reports of abandoning or endangering a child. Some of those cases have involved exposure to methamphetamine.More >>
Crockett police are investigating after they say students were made to strip off their clothes during improper searches at a high school.More >>
