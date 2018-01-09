East Texans take DACA petition to D.C.

As President Donald Trump's deadline for Congress to come to an agreement on the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals approaches, supporters of DACA are reaching out to politicians.

Dalila Reynosa-Gonzalez made an emotional plea on a Facebook video, asking Texas politicians to support DACA.

Reynosa-Gonzalez and Von Criswell, two East Texans, traveled to Washington D.C to knock on politician's' offices asking for support for dreamers.

“We are human beings and we are registered voters in Smith County who care about this issue, and we also want our representatives to care about this issue,” said Criswell.

Reynosa-Gonzalez says she has two sisters who are dreamers. Her sisters and the other thousands of Dreamers are the reason she traveled D.C.

“I will be advocating with everything I have my voice, hands and I am here for those dreamers,” said Reynosa-Gonzalez.

On Monday, the two women say it took about three hours to speak with Rep. Louie Gohmert after they refused to leave his office on Capitol Hill, but the women say Gohmert explained to them why he is not supporting DACA

Reynosa-Gonzalez and Criswell say they dropped off a petition with over 4,000 signatures, mostly from Smith County residents who say they want their State Representative to support DACA.

While the women continue reaching out to state representatives in Texas, a grassroots effort is happening in Tyler. Supports of DACA also say they turned in an additional 2,000 signatures at Gohmert's local office on Tuesday.

“We are mobilized, organized and determined to make change especially here in East Texas,” said Josh Gibson.

Reynosa-Gonzalez and Criswell say they met with Senator Marco Rubio and have reached out to Senator Ted Cruz.

In a statement, Gohmert says:

“The opinions and thoughts of constituents from the First District of Texas are always welcome by me. However, the stack of petitions received from a few east Texans regarding a push to support a “clean” Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) reform raises some questions. As best as I can tell, a “clean” bill means one that provides an amnesty with no strings attached. However, only a handful of the petitions delivered to my office have actual names and addresses listed leaving in question whether or not these were from constituents. Many have names written in the same handwriting and ink, and there are numerous unsigned, blank petitions in the stack.

In addition, I should again point out that every time any type of DACA legalization is mentioned, we have greater surges of people coming into the country illegally. With each surge, lives are lost and, sadly, a significant number of young girls and boys are molested or forced into a living nightmare of sex trafficking.

Every young person in America has dreams, and the proper application of the law across the board creates the best chance for the greatest number of young people's dreams to be achieved. The main reason people left the country they did is because there was no opportunity for them, was significant oppression, or worse, and those conditions are caused when a nation refuses to apply the law fairly to everyone. Often the inequality is because of graft or political corruption. It is intriguing that we are being asked to change our law so that it is not applied equally to everyone, much like the country they fled.

Nonetheless, until our border is made secure, we should not be ‎discussing or passing any type of legalization bill. Our Border Patrol officers tell me that the number of people coming in illegally slowed to a trickle at the beginning of 2017, but by the end of last summer, with discussions increasing about a DACA legalization, illegal immigration numbers began soaring again.

There's no time like the present to secure our border. The wall must be built where it's needed, and the border must be secured. Then we can work something out regarding those currently here in the United States. Until then, every mention or demand for DACA legalization lures more people into life threatening situations, sex trafficking, drug running and countless other terrible consequences. Let’s secure our border before we lure any more people in illegally.”

