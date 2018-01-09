Trial begins for Tyler man accused for firing at Deputy

Witness confirms rifles used in alleged assault were purchased by a woamn engaged to a Co-defendant. (Source: KLTV News Staff)

The trial for a Tyler man accused of firing an assault rifle at two Smith County deputies began Jan. 9.

Ricardo Martinez Pineda is charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, after he allegedly fired at a deputy during a high-speed chase in March 2016.

On that night, deputies followed Juan Quiroga, Jeremy Robinson, and Ricardo Pineda for hours after an attempted traffic stop.

The deputies had been watching the men for hours before the attempted stop due to suspected illegal drug activity.

This afternoon, Rodney Eschberger, owner of the Noonday Gun Trader, was the first witness to take the stand. During his testimony, Eschberger confirmed that the rifles used in the alleged assault were purchased from his store by a woman named Stacey Hill.

"The serial number and the identification marking the manufacturer all matches the receipt,” says Eschberger.

Stacey Hill's relation to the suspects and what prompted her to purchase the rifles was further explained as the trial continued.

When Jeremy Robinson, a co-defendant in the case and driver of the vehicle, took the stand he said that Stacey Hill is his fiancé and that she bought the two rifles, but Pineda gave them the money.

"Who told her to buy it,” District Attorney Matt Bingham asked the witness.

"I did," replied Robinson.

When asked by DA Bingham if Pineda fired shots out of the window, at the patrol car, as they fled from the deputies that night, Robinson replied, “Yes he did."

Robinson went on to say that he had only known Pineda for six weeks prior to the incident and that the two men met during a drug deal

“I’m just telling you what he did and what I did,” Robinson told the jury.

Additional witnesses are expected to be called tomorrow.

