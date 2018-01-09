Continuous exposure to meth can cause long-term damage to children's brains

Children exposed to methamphetamine can experience anxiety, rapid breathing, and an accelerated heart rate; all of which can be deadly.

Dr. Paul Kyser at ETMC said if a child is in the presence of someone smoking methamphetamine they will more than likely test positive for the drug and be negatively affected by it.

"So meth can have the same effect on children that it does on adults as far as ... perspiration, delusions in some cases, panic attacks, insomnia, loss of appetite, and smoking anything in front of children is bad for them," he said.

Continuous exposure to the drug can cause long-term problems.

"If it's over years it can really set them up for some long-term brain changes; some long-term ingrained psychiatric problems that really are going to require a lot of work to try to sort out," he said.

Dr. Kysler said children exposed to methamphetamine also have the risk of being physically abused because the drug makes people very aggressive.

Over the past two years, Tyler Police Department have had at least eight reports of abandoning or endangering a child. Some of those cases have involved exposure to methamphetamine.

Authorities said children are typically exposed to methamphetamine by the smoke in a confined area or by physically touching something that has the drug on it.

Detective Andy Erbaugh said he's worked several cases where children have been exposed to methamphetamine.

"We've worked cases where children are exposed to methamphetamine and go to the hospital because they're having symptomatic effects from the methamphetamine and I've worked a case where a caretaker was responsible for the child and had actually been using methamphetamine himself when the child got exposed," he said.

Erbaugh said the cases he deals with usually involve young children.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.