Smith County sheriff worried about losing drug fund

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith had a few choice words after Tuesday mornings commissioners court.

“My skin crawls when I get asked by a commissioner, why don’t you use your drug fund,” Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith says.

The sheriff says the drug fund is strictly for the backing of narcotics investigations.

“The drug fund is not supposed to be used to help the county budget,” Smith says.

In last week’s Commissioners Court meeting, Smith requested more money from the commissioners to help fund the sheriff’s department appreciation banquet, but the motion was denied.

Smith County Commissioner Terry Phillips suggested the department take money from the drug fund to help with banquet costs. The suggestion came after Phillips told KLTV last week that the money the sheriff's department requested should not be taken from other deserving departments.

“If we do for the sheriff, we need to do it for the rest of the county,” Phillips says.

Smith says the drug fund has a purpose.

“To ask us to use drug fund money for that is the wrong way to go because we’re already in danger of potentially, it will be on the legislature again. In legislative session, they’ll be trying to do it again. I’ll have to testify again,” Smith says.

Smith says he would have to testify for the third time to keep the drug fund. He says legislators have previously tried to take away the money after the sheriff says it was used for things unrelated to its original purpose.

There is $60,000 in the state drug fund, money confiscated from drug busts.

“Every vehicle my narcotics unit drives was funded, was purchased with the drug fund account, at no cost to the citizens of Smith County. The drug dealers bought our vehicles. Which, I think, that’s the way it used to be,” Smith says.

Smith is hopeful after testifying for the third time, legislators will agree to leave the fund for the department.

