Marshall man accused of driving recklessly with children in truck

Marshall police have arrested a man accused of driving recklessly with his children in the vehicle with him Monday night.

Eric Clay Edmonds, 33, is charged with reckless driving and endangering a child.

According to a probable cause affidavit, an officer responded to a reckless driving complaint at the intersection of East Grand Avenue and East End Boulevard at 9:24 p.m. The officer was told a Toyota Tundra was driving westbound on Victory Drive at a high speed and all over the road.

The officer reported seeing the truck cross the center median of Grand Avenue and going eastbound in the inside westbound lane at an extremely high speed.

The officer said he turned on his lights to pull over the driver and the driver did an illegal U-turn in the middle of Grand Avenue, with the traffic coming at him, before coming to a sudden stop.

The officer said he had Edmonds get out of the truck and discovered two children, aged 6 and 8, in the rear seats of the truck.

The officer arrested Edmonds on the scene. He is being held on a collective bond of $9,500.

