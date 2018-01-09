Brookshire’s fined more than $60K for ammonia leak in Tyler

Crews respond to an ammonia leak at Brookshire in Tyler. (Source: KLTV)

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has fined Brookshire Grocery Company more than $60,000 following a Sept. 1, 2017, ammonia leak that injured several people.

This month, OSHA fined the company $63,736.

On Sept. 1, fire crews were called to a leak at Brookshire's. Officials say the leak occurred on the roof of a cold storage building due to a failure in the piping. It was contained by shutting off the valves on either side of the rupture.

Sixteen people were injured. Ten were treated and released at the scene and six more were transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons.

OSHA cited the organization for nine different violations:

Maintenance, safeguards and operational features for exit routes: $7,967

Process safety management of highly hazardous chemicals: $7,967

Hazardous waste operations and emergency response (6 counts, same fine for each): $7,967

Employee alarm systems: No fine

