Gift of Love: Paul

It was an afternoon of fun at the bowling alley for Paul and me. Paul enjoys school with his favorite subjects being Math and Science. This 11 year old loves sports, fishing, camping and just about anything that will keep him active. Paul is very outgoing and enjoys playing with others.



"Ride bikes and swing," Paul said.



Paul also likes football and soccer. He hopes to have an active family that will take him hunting.



"Shoot some deer, some racoons, birds, that's it," Paul said.



He is very sweet and loves praise and attention. Paul loves breakfast food.



"Waffles and Pancakes," Paul said.



And for dinner, spaghetti and meatballs top Paul's list. Paul needs family who will spend a lot of one-on-one time with him and allow him to express his personalities and interests. And most importantly, a family that will show Paul the Gift of Love.

