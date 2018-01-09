Tyler PD investigating after body found at Motel 6 - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Tyler PD investigating after body found at Motel 6

By Iris Rios, Productora de Contenido Digital
Connect
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Tyler police are investigating after a dead body was discovered Tuesday afternoon at a motel.

According to authorities, the body was discovered at a Motel 6 at Golden Road and Troup Highway.

Police say there was no sign of foul play.

Details are limited, we will continue to update as information becomes available.

 Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly