DPS identifies Mississippi man killed in single-vehicle wreck in Gregg County

Authorities have identified a Mississippi man who was killed in a single-vehicle wreck over the weekend.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, crews responded at about 4:05 p.m. on Sunday to a single-vehicle wreck along I-20, just one mile west of Liberty City in Gregg County.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, driven by Allen W. Gary, 71 of Mendenhall MS, traveling eastbound on I-20 overcorrected after swerving onto the shoulder road.

Gary then crossed both eastbound lanes and continued into the grass center median, where DPS says his vehicle rolled multiple times.

After motorists assisted Gary, he was transported to Christus GSMC-Longview, where he was later pronounced dead.

DPS says his body will be transported to Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Magee, MS.

