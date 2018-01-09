Traffic stop leads to Henderson County drug arrest

A Henderson County man was arrested on a parole violation warrant and for drug possession during a routine traffic stop.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said David Thomsen, 51, was being stopped for a traffic violation on Farm-to-Market 315 south of Chandler when deputies learned he was wanted on an outstanding parole violation warrant.

As Thomsen was being taken into custody, deputies found a clear baggie with a substantial amount of suspected methamphetamine in his vehicle, according to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

Thomsen was booked into the Henderson County Jail on a parole warrant violation and for possession of methamphetamine.

