2-vehicle crash slows N. Loop 323 east of Gentry Pkwy

A two-vehicle crash is slowing traffic on Tyler's North Loop Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, two-vehicles collided on N Loop 323 east of Gentry Parkway just before 8 a.m. Witnesses at the scene say one of the vehicles T-boned the other vehicle.

First reports indicate one person is possibly pinned in a vehicle. There is no word on how many are injured and the extent of the injuries.

Expect delays while crews work to clear the scene.

