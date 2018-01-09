Freedom Fighters: Gene Goodwin

Gene Goodwin's first stop after joining the Marines in 1943, was boot camp at Camp Pendleton. He was there just long enough to miss the action at Guadalcanal, but in time for Peleliu.

"Peleliu was an island in the Philippines and it had an airfield on it and we wanted to take that airfield out."

Peleliu didn't have a great deal to offer Japanese or American forces, except for its strategic position. But as long as the landing forces were aboard the ship, most of the firepower couldn't reach them.

"The ship, they normally will anchor beyond the distance they think the largest gun will reach because it would delay or mess up the landing procedure and how they would support one another."

Once on shore it was difficult to hide from bullets since the island was composed of coral and foxholes couldn't be dug, one of the many reasons casualties were so high.

"The casualties were so bad at Peleliu we went up on the line they brought people up that were not really trained as infantrymen, so it was kind of nervous, particularly at night, the night was the worst."

The Japanese Bonsai charges are what Goodwin remembers most from Peleliu.

"They had Bonsai charges, they were called and they would rush in unorganized and just fall and you could have a good guy on a machine gun and a good shooting rifleman and really take a bunch out."

By the time Goodwin and his unit got to Okinawa, the Japanese had changed their method of fighting to Kamikaze attacks.

"We had Kamikazes there, that was suicide. Oh man, the Navy took a lot of hits there, oh man yea."

Although fighting with the big artillery guns destroyed much of Goodwin's hearing, he still says he was lucky not to be wounded, while many of his friends weren't so fortunate.

"I had one friend who stepped on a landmine, that was in the battle of Okinawa. And I saw his leg fly through the air like a piece of stove wood and I ran over to him and he was laying on the ground and he was looking at it and it blew off his leg and one of his hands, and he said Lord don't let me die."

Gene Goodwin served in the Marine Corps until the war ended, and while there are many things he would rather forget, he takes pride in being a Marine.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.