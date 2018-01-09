Tuesday's Weather: Partly cloudy and near average with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 50s

Good Tuesday morning, East Texas! Some patchy fog to start the day with partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. Temperatures will be a lot like yesterday and reach the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures in the mid 40s and becoming breezy tomorrow. South winds will gust to 15-20 mph tomorrow afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 60s. Our next cold front arrives Thursday with blustery north winds and falling temperatures by Thursday late afternoon. A few showers and isolated thundershowers are possible along the front Thursday. Any rain will end by late Thursday evening. Expect temperatures to fall into the 20s by early Friday morning as clouds clear. Mostly sunny, but blustery and cold Friday with afternoon high temperatures only reaching the mid 40s. Another cold front brings in another shot of cold air early Saturday morning. Breezy and chilly again Saturday with morning lows in the 20s and afternoon highs in the 40s. Lighter winds Sunday, but still cool with below average temperatures.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.